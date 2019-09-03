ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 45.21 N/A -12.07 0.00 TransMedics Group Inc. 26 28.22 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ShockWave Medical Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ShockWave Medical Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ShockWave Medical Inc. are 10.4 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor TransMedics Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. ShockWave Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TransMedics Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for ShockWave Medical Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TransMedics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ShockWave Medical Inc. has an average price target of $33, and a -21.15% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ShockWave Medical Inc. and TransMedics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 44.4% respectively. 1.3% are ShockWave Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of TransMedics Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39% TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TransMedics Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors ShockWave Medical Inc. beats TransMedics Group Inc.