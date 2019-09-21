ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

We will be contrasting the differences between ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 45 35.97 N/A -12.07 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 4 13.12 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of ShockWave Medical Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ShockWave Medical Inc. are 10.4 and 9.9 respectively. Its competitor Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. ShockWave Medical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ShockWave Medical Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ShockWave Medical Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -0.90% and an $33 average price target. On the other hand, Sintx Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 24.74% and its average price target is $3. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sintx Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than ShockWave Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ShockWave Medical Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 5.8%. 1.3% are ShockWave Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1.97% are Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. has 60.39% stronger performance while Sintx Technologies Inc. has -53.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ShockWave Medical Inc. beats Sintx Technologies Inc.