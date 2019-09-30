ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|37
|-0.25
|21.00M
|-12.07
|0.00
|Silk Road Medical Inc
|38
|0.00
|18.13M
|-20.81
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ShockWave Medical Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has ShockWave Medical Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|56,864,337.94%
|0%
|0%
|Silk Road Medical Inc
|47,176,684.88%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of ShockWave Medical Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Silk Road Medical Inc has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Silk Road Medical Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
ShockWave Medical Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Silk Road Medical Inc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
ShockWave Medical Inc.’s upside potential is 11.07% at a $33 average target price. On the other hand, Silk Road Medical Inc’s potential upside is 48.50% and its average target price is $47. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Silk Road Medical Inc is looking more favorable than ShockWave Medical Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both ShockWave Medical Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 74.7% respectively. About 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 41.6% are Silk Road Medical Inc’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ShockWave Medical Inc.
|-3.61%
|-11.42%
|25.21%
|0%
|0%
|60.39%
|Silk Road Medical Inc
|3.19%
|-7.78%
|6.39%
|0%
|0%
|19.65%
For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Silk Road Medical Inc.
Summary
ShockWave Medical Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Silk Road Medical Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.