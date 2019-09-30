ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 37 -0.25 21.00M -12.07 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 38 0.00 18.13M -20.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of ShockWave Medical Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ShockWave Medical Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 56,864,337.94% 0% 0% Silk Road Medical Inc 47,176,684.88% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ShockWave Medical Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, Silk Road Medical Inc has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ShockWave Medical Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00

ShockWave Medical Inc.’s upside potential is 11.07% at a $33 average target price. On the other hand, Silk Road Medical Inc’s potential upside is 48.50% and its average target price is $47. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Silk Road Medical Inc is looking more favorable than ShockWave Medical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ShockWave Medical Inc. and Silk Road Medical Inc are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 74.7% respectively. About 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 41.6% are Silk Road Medical Inc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39% Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Summary

ShockWave Medical Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Silk Road Medical Inc.