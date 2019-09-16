ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 45 33.70 N/A -12.07 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 4 4.09 N/A -11.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ShockWave Medical Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -127.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ShockWave Medical Inc. is 9.9 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ShockWave Medical Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$33 is ShockWave Medical Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.77%. Competitively the consensus price target of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is $9, which is potential 183.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. looks more robust than ShockWave Medical Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ShockWave Medical Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 15.7%. Insiders owned 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -1.05% -15.12% -2.84% -48.21% -82.71% -13.61%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. has 60.39% stronger performance while ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has -13.61% weaker performance.

Summary

ShockWave Medical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.