ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 64.82 N/A -12.07 0.00 CONMED Corporation 81 2.95 N/A 1.05 83.43

Table 1 highlights ShockWave Medical Inc. and CONMED Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CONMED Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 2.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ShockWave Medical Inc. is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.9. The Current Ratio of rival CONMED Corporation is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CONMED Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for ShockWave Medical Inc. and CONMED Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CONMED Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

ShockWave Medical Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, and a -21.69% downside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of CONMED Corporation is $92.67, which is potential -1.48% downside. The data provided earlier shows that CONMED Corporation appears more favorable than ShockWave Medical Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.56% of CONMED Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of CONMED Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39% CONMED Corporation 1.82% 2.14% 9.52% 26.83% 19.51% 36.06%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CONMED Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CONMED Corporation beats ShockWave Medical Inc.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers sports medicine products, such as powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, metal and bio absorbable implants, and related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in large and small bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; and sports biologics and tissues. It also provides electrosurgical generators, hand pieces, smoke management systems, and accessories for surgical needs; and endomechanical instrumentation products that offer various instruments comprising trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors used in the minimally invasive laparoscopic and gynecological surgery, as well as an uterine manipulator for use in the laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, the company provides mucosal management devices, forceps, scope management accessories, bronchoscopy devices, dilatation, stricture management devices, hemostasis, biliary devices, and polypectomy; ECG electrodes and accessories, and cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads; suction instruments and tubing for use in the hospital, as well as ambulatory surgery centers and emergency medical market; and imaging systems for use in the minimally invasive orthopedic and general surgery procedures. The companyÂ’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, and gastroenterology. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.