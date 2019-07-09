ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 79.57 N/A -23.39 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 4 0.78 N/A 0.49 8.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ShockWave Medical Inc. and Accuray Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Accuray Incorporated 0.00% -50.8% -6.2%

Analyst Ratings

ShockWave Medical Inc. and Accuray Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Accuray Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -33.79% for ShockWave Medical Inc. with average price target of $33. Meanwhile, Accuray Incorporated’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 35.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that Accuray Incorporated looks more robust than ShockWave Medical Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ShockWave Medical Inc. and Accuray Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 44.89% and 82.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 43.58% of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. 51.13% 114.44% 0% 0% 0% 112.33% Accuray Incorporated -6.41% -7.73% -19.76% -21.36% -17.92% 15.54%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. has stronger performance than Accuray Incorporated

Summary

ShockWave Medical Inc. beats Accuray Incorporated on 5 of the 9 factors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.