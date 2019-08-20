ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) Reaches $40.15 After 6.00% Down Move; The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Covered By 8 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $155.44’s average target is 14.53% above currents $135.72 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. See The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold The Walt Disney Company shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Inv Limited Liability holds 26,408 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.12% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 52,174 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt reported 317,184 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,040 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuwave Ltd Liability Corp has 0.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bryn Mawr has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Icm Asset Mngmt Wa reported 11,405 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Llp stated it has 473,812 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Foster And Motley stated it has 9,256 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 597,891 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Century, Missouri-based fund reported 5.63 million shares. Corda Lc has invested 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Howe & Rusling has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1.19 million shares.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 6.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $244.48 billion. The companyÂ’s Media Networks segment operates cable programming services, including the ESPN, Disney channels, and Freeform networks; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio Network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 17.47 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and iTunes.