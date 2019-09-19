ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) Reaches $33.25 After 9.00% Up Move; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) SI Decreased By 11.31%

The stock of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.76% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.25. About 321,369 shares traded. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $931.89M company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $36.24 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SWAV worth $83.87 million more.

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) had a decrease of 11.31% in short interest. AWI’s SI was 1.32 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.31% from 1.49M shares previously. With 471,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)’s short sellers to cover AWI’s short positions. The SI to Armstrong World Industries Inc’s float is 2.75%. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $98.31. About 165,645 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – VALUEACT REDUCED AWI, CBRE IN 1Q: 13F

Among 4 analysts covering Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Armstrong World Indus has $11000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $104.75’s average target is 6.55% above currents $98.31 stock price. Armstrong World Indus had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 30. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The firm produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It has a 24.24 P/E ratio. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold Armstrong World Industries, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,849 are held by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Diversified Tru holds 30,384 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Limited Com holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 6 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Com owns 16,749 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. American Int Grp holds 1,196 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Rech has 274,656 shares. 2,428 are owned by Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability. Zeke Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,017 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 7,700 shares. Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.05% or 6,825 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.04% or 81,857 shares. 678,547 are owned by Beck Mack & Oliver. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 982 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 88,430 shares.

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $931.89 million. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It currently has negative earnings. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors.

Analysts await ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) to report earnings on November, 4. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ShockWave Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.84% negative EPS growth.