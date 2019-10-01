ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) Reaches $30.11 After 3.00% Up Move; 3 Analysts Covering RELX PLC (LON:REL)

Among 3 analysts covering RELX Plc (LON:REL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RELX Plc has GBX 2178 highest and GBX 1620 lowest target. GBX 2076’s average target is 8.89% above currents GBX 1906.5 stock price. RELX Plc had 17 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of REL in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained RELX PLC (LON:REL) rating on Friday, July 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 2100 target. The stock of RELX PLC (LON:REL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Tuesday, July 16. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 26 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 1900 target in Friday, May 17 report. See RELX PLC (LON:REL) latest ratings:

The stock of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 217,198 shares traded. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $843.88 million company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $31.01 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SWAV worth $25.32M more.

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business clients in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of 37.03 billion GBP. The companyÂ’s Scientific, Technical & Medical segment offers information, analytics, and tools that help clients make decisions. It has a 24.73 P/E ratio. This segment provides research, reference, and education content; and database and decision tools for scientists, academic institutions, educators, research leaders and administrators, medical researchers, doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals and students, as well as hospitals, research institutions, health insurers, managed healthcare organizations, research-intensive firms, and governments.

The stock decreased 1.35% or GBX 26 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1906.5. About 3.19M shares traded. RELX PLC (LON:REL) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $843.88 million. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It currently has negative earnings. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors.

Analysts await ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) to report earnings on November, 4. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ShockWave Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.84% negative EPS growth.