ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) Forms $50.80 Double Top; RAVENQUEST BIOMED ORDINARY SHARES C (RVVQF) SI Decreased By 70%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) formed double top with $55.37 target or 9.00% above today’s $50.80 share price. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (SWAV) has $1.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 258,269 shares traded. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) had a decrease of 70% in short interest. RVVQF’s SI was 300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 70% from 1,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.377. About 9,418 shares traded. RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVVQF) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ravenquest Biomed Inc., a cannabis company, focuses on the cannabis production, management services and consulting, and specialized research and development activities. The company has market cap of $44.10 million. The firm was formerly known as Ravencrest Resources Inc. and changed its name to Ravenquest Biomed Inc. in September 2017. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) to report earnings on August, 14. After $-1.37 actual EPS reported by ShockWave Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.85% EPS growth.