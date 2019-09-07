ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Comparing side by side

We are comparing ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 46 38.84 N/A -12.07 0.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.67 N/A -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see ShockWave Medical Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us ShockWave Medical Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1%

Liquidity

ShockWave Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 9.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GenMark Diagnostics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.4 respectively. ShockWave Medical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown ShockWave Medical Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ShockWave Medical Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential downside is -8.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.8% of ShockWave Medical Inc. shares and 93% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares. 1.3% are ShockWave Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. was more bullish than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors ShockWave Medical Inc. beats GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.