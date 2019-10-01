ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Contrasting side by side

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical Inc. 37 -0.24 21.00M -12.07 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 3 0.07 81.40M 0.49 8.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ShockWave Medical Inc. and Accuray Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical Inc. 57,173,972.23% 0% 0% Accuray Incorporated 2,801,968,951.15% -33.7% -4.1%

Liquidity

ShockWave Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. On the competitive side is, Accuray Incorporated which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. ShockWave Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Accuray Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ShockWave Medical Inc. and Accuray Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 86%. 1.3% are ShockWave Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ShockWave Medical Inc. -3.61% -11.42% 25.21% 0% 0% 60.39% Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41%

For the past year ShockWave Medical Inc. was more bullish than Accuray Incorporated.

Summary

Accuray Incorporated beats on 6 of the 11 factors ShockWave Medical Inc.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.