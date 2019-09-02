Ship Finance International Ltd (SFL) to pay $0.35 on Sep 23, 2019; Westport Innovations (WPRT)’s Sentiment Is 0.83

Westport Innovations Inc (WPRT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.55, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 25 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 30 cut down and sold positions in Westport Innovations Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 27.38 million shares, down from 33.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Westport Innovations Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 5.85 million shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.15% invested in the company for 390,000 shares. The New York-based Grace & White Inc Ny has invested 0.76% in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 1.16 million shares.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company has market cap of $357.55 million. The firm operates in four divisions: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It currently has negative earnings. It designs, makes, and sells compressed natural gas , liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 444,257 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $67.6 MLN VS $60.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – REVISING CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GUIDANCE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO A RANGE OF $235 MLN TO $255 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Transaction Expected to Close by End of July; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Appoints New Director; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – APPOINTMENT OF BUCHIGNANI INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 9 TO 10; 10/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Analysts await Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.