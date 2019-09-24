Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) and Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), both competing one another are Shipping companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited 13 3.33 N/A 0.73 18.06 Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.39 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ship Finance International Limited and Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ship Finance International Limited and Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.8% 2.2% Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Volatility & Risk

Ship Finance International Limited has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ship Finance International Limited are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Ship Finance International Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ship Finance International Limited and Teekay Tankers Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 30.1% and 36.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 43.4% of Ship Finance International Limited’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88% Teekay Tankers Ltd. -6.82% -1.6% 13.89% 20.59% 25.11% 32.54%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited has weaker performance than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited beats on 7 of the 8 factors Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.