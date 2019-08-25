Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Since Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited 13 3.71 N/A 0.73 18.06 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 0.82 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ship Finance International Limited and Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ship Finance International Limited and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.8% 2.2% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -11.3% -6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Ship Finance International Limited has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ship Finance International Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ship Finance International Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ship Finance International Limited and Nordic American Tankers Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International Limited 0 2 0 2.00 Nordic American Tankers Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Ship Finance International Limited’s downside potential is -3.43% at a $13.25 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ship Finance International Limited and Nordic American Tankers Limited are owned by institutional investors at 30.1% and 25.6% respectively. Insiders held 43.4% of Ship Finance International Limited shares. Comparatively, Nordic American Tankers Limited has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88% Nordic American Tankers Limited -7.76% -13.68% -3.81% -1.46% -12.93% 1%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ship Finance International Limited beats Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.