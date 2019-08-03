Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Has 1.84 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 38.71% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. SFL’s profit would be $22.68M giving it 17.11 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Ship Finance International Limited’s analysts see -29.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 398,937 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CASH CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS FINANCED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET AND A $320 MLN UNSECURED LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – SFL – First Quarter 2018 Results; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – AGREED TO BUY 4 CONTAINER VESSELS IN COMBINATION WITH LONG-TERM TIME-CHARTERS; 20/05/2018 – Strong Programme Raises Profile of the Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference; 30/05/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Ship Finance Agrees to Acquire Four Large Container Vessels in Combination With Long-Term Time-Charters; 03/05/2018 – REG-SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD QTRLY TOTAL CHARTER REVENUES $133 MLN VS $152 MLN IN QTR ENDING DEC 31, 2017

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 101 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 55 cut down and sold positions in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 70.99 million shares, down from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 45 Increased: 56 New Position: 45.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

Among 3 analysts covering Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ship Finance International had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Citigroup.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. It has a 178.98 P/E ratio. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; satellite communications; technical and training solutions; modular systems; and defense and rocket support services.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. holds 13.54% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for 738,757 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 974,739 shares or 11.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Llc has 4.4% invested in the company for 1.14 million shares. The Washington-based Icm Asset Management Inc Wa has invested 3.88% in the stock. Daruma Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1.80 million shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture