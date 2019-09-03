Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Contrasting side by side

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) and Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) compete with each other in the Shipping sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited 13 3.33 N/A 0.73 18.06 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 5 2.02 N/A 0.34 17.57

Table 1 highlights Ship Finance International Limited and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ship Finance International Limited. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ship Finance International Limited has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Scorpio Bulkers Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.8% 2.2% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 2.7% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.33 beta means Ship Finance International Limited’s volatility is 33.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ship Finance International Limited and Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Scorpio Bulkers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ship Finance International Limited has a -4.05% downside potential and an average price target of $13.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.1% of Ship Finance International Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.4% of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 43.4% of Ship Finance International Limited shares. Comparatively, 37.66% are Scorpio Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88% Scorpio Bulkers Inc. -7.54% 18.31% 7.51% 29.25% -16.53% 8.68%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited has stronger performance than Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited beats on 12 of the 11 factors Scorpio Bulkers Inc.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.