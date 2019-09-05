Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Shipping and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ship Finance International Limited 13 3.43 N/A 0.73 18.06 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 3 0.38 N/A 0.40 8.87

In table 1 we can see Ship Finance International Limited and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ship Finance International Limited. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Ship Finance International Limited is presently more expensive than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ship Finance International Limited 0.00% 6.8% 2.2% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 10.6% 3.8%

Risk and Volatility

Ship Finance International Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s 81.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ship Finance International Limited is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ship Finance International Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Ship Finance International Limited and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ship Finance International Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Ship Finance International Limited has a -6.83% downside potential and a consensus price target of $13.5. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus price target and a 77.42% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. appears more favorable than Ship Finance International Limited, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ship Finance International Limited and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 30.1% and 58% respectively. Ship Finance International Limited’s share owned by insiders are 43.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ship Finance International Limited 0.15% 3.71% 2.9% 9.58% -8.36% 24.88% Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. 1.72% 4.12% 2.02% 14.19% 11.32% 16.83%

For the past year Ship Finance International Limited was more bullish than Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Summary

Ship Finance International Limited beats on 8 of the 12 factors Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of April 13, 2017, it had a fleet of 14 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 newbuilding oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. Its dry bulk cargoes include grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The company also provides cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and technical vessel management services. It operates a fleet of approximately 40 owned and chartered-in vessels. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.