Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering General Dynamics (GD)

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 5.68% above currents $184.35 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, June 14. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. UBS maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GD in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Underweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, May 20 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. See General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) latest ratings:

14/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $171.0000 New Target: $173.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $204.0000 Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Analysts expect Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 38.71% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. SFL’s profit would be $22.67M giving it 16.74 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Ship Finance International Limited’s analysts see -29.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 455,537 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 03/05/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – CHARTER TERM FOR FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS TO BE 7 YEARS FROM DELIVERY; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CASH CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS FINANCED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET AND A $320 MLN UNSECURED LOAN FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – REG-SFL – ACQUISITION OF 15 VINTAGE VESSELS AND SALE OF SFL AVON; 14/03/2018 SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – PURCHASE OF 15 VINTAGE; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Notes to Pay Interest Quarterly at a Rate of 4.875%/Year; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – AGREED TO BUY 4 CONTAINER VESSELS IN COMBINATION WITH LONG-TERM TIME-CHARTERS; 30/05/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – REG-SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD QTRLY TOTAL CHARTER REVENUES $133 MLN VS $152 MLN IN QTR ENDING DEC 31, 2017

The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.45M shares traded or 29.50% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel lnouye (DDG 118); 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.25 billion. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. It has a 16.39 P/E ratio. The Aerospace group designs, develops, makes, and outfits business-jet aircraft; provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, repair, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services; and performs aircraft completion services for other original equipment manufacturers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold General Dynamics Corporation shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 320,105 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Limited Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 12,285 shares. Aureus Asset Management reported 3,827 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,516 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Lc has invested 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Asset Mgmt One Limited has 124,308 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.16% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Covington Cap Management, California-based fund reported 400 shares. Mu Investments owns 35,000 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Bb&T accumulated 47,734 shares. Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Capital has invested 3.45% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Psagot Investment House Limited stated it has 658 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 14,744 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 197,365 shares. Amica Retiree Medical invested in 0.18% or 1,240 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity. Burns Mark Lagrand bought $28,549 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Dynamics Corp (GD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This $2 Billion Deal Could Be Worth a Lot More to General Dynamics – Yahoo Finance” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SFL – Successfully Completes Tap Issue of Senior Unsecured NOK Bonds – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SFL – Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 NYSE:NYSE: SFL – GlobeNewswire” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ship Finance International Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:SFL) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.