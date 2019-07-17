Ship Finance International L (SFL) Shareholder Sg Americas Securities Trimmed Its Stake by $841,224 as Stock Price Rose; Orinda Asset Management Holds Stake in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD)

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.17. About 163,356 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 18/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Closes 11th Opportunistic Real Estate Fund At $7.55B; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG CAIV.Vl SAYS BOARD WILL CAREFULLY EXAMEN STARWOOD’S OFFER; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ship Finance International L (SFL) by 79.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc sold 70,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,678 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 87,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Ship Finance International L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 45,556 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 10.45% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 19/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST QUARTERLY IN ARREARS AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023; 31/05/2018 – SFL – First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/03/2018 – SFL – Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – Ship Finance Agrees to Acquire Four Large Container Vessels in Combination With Long-Term Time-Charters; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – CHARTER TERM FOR FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS TO BE 7 YEARS FROM DELIVERY; 20/05/2018 – Strong Programme Raises Profile of the Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C; 18/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED:

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc Com (NYSE:THG) by 20,664 shares to 24,261 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) by 199,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,400 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc Com.

Analysts await Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 38.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.31 per share. SFL’s profit will be $22.86M for 16.92 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Ship Finance International Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.63% negative EPS growth.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares to 117,418 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.