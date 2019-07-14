Ship Fin Intl F (SFL) Valuation Rose While Doheny Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.27 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Increased by $12.71 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 42,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,382 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.35 million, up from 182,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $369.45. About 1.13 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – PENTAGON HAS STOPPED ACCEPTING MOST DELIVERIES OF LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N F-35 JETS IN DISPUTE OVER WHO WILL PAY TO FIX A PRODUCTION ERROR; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared lnternationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Zealand’s Frigate System Upgrade Project; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO HEWSON CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BERNSTEIN EVENT; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02, EST. $3.40; 12/04/2018 – F-35 Completes Most Comprehensive Flight Test Program in Aviation History; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg

Doheny Asset Management decreased its stake in Ship Fin Intl F (SFL) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management sold 189,000 shares as the company's stock rose 3.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,700 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 459,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Ship Fin Intl F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 321,289 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 10.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.88% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 38.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.31 per share. SFL’s profit will be $22.68M for 16.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Ship Finance International Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.63% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 4.24M shares to 60 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,686 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25. Another trade for 7,690 shares valued at $2.30M was made by Evans Michele A on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Ltd has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 54,779 shares. Caprock Gp invested in 2,792 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 74,080 shares. Edgar Lomax Communications Va owns 34,550 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited has 18,806 shares. Prelude Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% stake. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 152,144 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 679 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 47,824 shares. Capital Ltd Limited Liability Co holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 60,950 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 3,590 shares in its portfolio.

