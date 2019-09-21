Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Stock Value Declined While Jbf Capital Has Increased by $452,200 Its Position; A-R-T- Advisors Raised Franco Nevada (FNV) Position by $512,400; Market Value Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The hedge fund held 29,342 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, up from 23,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.83. About 725,517 shares traded or 15.30% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP FNV.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107.50 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY REVENUE $167.2 MLN, UP 7.7%; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 23,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $925,000, up from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 64,595 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 7.77% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Card at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ISSUER RATING OF A3 TO SHINHAN; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SAYS NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE ON ING LIFE; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Issuer Rating Of A3 To Shinhan Investment Corp; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1/P-1 Foreign Currency Issuer Rating To Shinhan Financial Group; 10/04/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 2.5T WON: DAILY; 08/03/2018 SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 8,500 shares to 28,486 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,400 shares, and cut its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corporation Cmn (NASDAQ:SATS) by 16,300 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.