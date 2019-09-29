Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) compete against each other in the Foreign Regional Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 34 0.00 418.85M 5.66 6.42 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 5 0.00 6.63B 0.80 6.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. 1,223,634,238.97% 8.9% 0.7% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. 133,939,393,939.39% 10.4% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.89 beta indicates that Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. is 11.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s beta is 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.9% of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5% of Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. has 7.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. -6.49% -6.9% -2.84% -5.1% -7.77% 2.34% Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. -5.55% -8.59% -15.12% -15.82% -29.71% -3.4%

For the past year Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. had bullish trend while Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others segments. Its retail banking services include mortgage and home equity, and retail lending products; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts, and electronic banking and automatic teller machine (ATM) services; and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivative services, including securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets comprising foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company provides trust account management, credit card, securities brokerage, life insurance, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a network of 871 service centers; 6,727 ATMs; 7 cash dispensers; and 24 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.