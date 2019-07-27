Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Is At $36.87 Formed Wedge; The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Had 6 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of EL in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Berenberg downgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $173 target. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. See The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) latest ratings:

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. 11,179 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $1.52 million were sold by Demsey John. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26 million. $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. MOSS SARA E had sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M on Tuesday, February 5. 98,262 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $14.96M were sold by Freda Fabrizio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Mngmt Lc reported 0.21% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.95% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 260,299 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 486,825 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 2,681 shares. American Interest Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.06% or 90,113 shares. Fort L P reported 0.5% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 6,901 shares. Atria Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 8,692 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has 20,935 shares. Macroview Investment Limited Com holds 0.01% or 22 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 13,010 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc accumulated 0.16% or 10,120 shares. 326,198 were accumulated by Capital Int. Brookstone Cap reported 3,748 shares.

More notable recent The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Excited About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.'s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance" on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.'s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance" published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2019.

The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.07 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 39.1 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.