Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Is At $36.87 Formed Wedge; The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) Had 6 Bulls

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded the shares of EL in report on Thursday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. Berenberg downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6 to “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by DA Davidson. The stock of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $173 target. The stock of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. See The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) latest ratings:

19/07/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $180.0000 205.0000

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $173.0000 178.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $142 New Target: $155 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $157 New Target: $180 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $164 New Target: $180 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $166 New Target: $178 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $173 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $179 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $175 Upgrade

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) formed wedge down with $33.92 target or 8.00% below today’s $36.87 share price. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) has $18.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 71,070 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 17.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 08/03/2018 SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Bank at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL TO MAKE FURTHER DISCLOSURES IF DECISIONS MADE; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL SAYS NO DECISIONS MADE ON BUYING ING LIFE KOREA; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Issuer Rating Of A3 To Shinhan Investment Corp; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ISSUER RATING OF A3 TO SHINHAN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Shinhan Card’s Cross-border Credit Card Deal; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.177T Vs KRW1.298T; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1/P-1 Foreign Currency Issuer Rating To Shinhan Financial Group

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. 11,179 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $1.52 million were sold by Demsey John. $4.65M worth of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. The insider PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26 million. $4.12 million worth of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by O’HARE MICHAEL. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44 million worth of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. MOSS SARA E had sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M on Tuesday, February 5. 98,262 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $14.96M were sold by Freda Fabrizio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Mngmt Lc reported 0.21% in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.95% in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 260,299 shares. Bahl And Gaynor holds 486,825 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 2,681 shares. American Interest Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.06% or 90,113 shares. Fort L P reported 0.5% in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 6,901 shares. Atria Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 8,692 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has 20,935 shares. Macroview Investment Limited Com holds 0.01% or 22 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 13,010 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc accumulated 0.16% or 10,120 shares. 326,198 were accumulated by Capital Int. Brookstone Cap reported 3,748 shares.

More notable recent The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.07 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 39.1 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.