Shinhan Financial Group Co LTD Adr (SHG) Holder Greenleaf Trust Has Raised Its Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Holder Donaldson Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Adr (SHG) by 77.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 12,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 27,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 15,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 41,435 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 7.77% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.177T Vs KRW1.298T; 30/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group files its 2017 Form 20-F to the SEC; 13/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Long-term Deposit Rating Of A2 To Shinhan Bank Japan; Outlook Stable; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Investment Corp. ‘A-/A-2’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINL TO MAKE FURTHER DISCLOSURES IF DECISIONS MADE; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Net KRW869.04B Vs KRW1.007T; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Bank’s Proposed Subordinated Notes ‘BBB+’; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR RATES SHINHAN INVESTMENT ‘A-/A-2’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Aaa (sf) To Shinhan Card’s Cross-border Credit Card Deal; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 51,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 240,302 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.51M, up from 188,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 5,828 shares to 10,117 shares, valued at $645,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 8,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,828 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Growth Etf (VUG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 288,220 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Callahan Advisors Limited Com invested in 2.11% or 89,477 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 2,851 shares. Gladius Mgmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Headinvest Limited Co has 1.96% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 52,808 shares. Leavell Inv Inc invested in 16,832 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 1.58% or 116,719 shares. American Assets Invest Limited Com has 39,800 shares. Moreover, Saybrook Nc has 0.71% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,753 shares. Shamrock Asset Limited stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mondrian Invest Prtn Limited has invested 1.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,216 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Arbor Investment Lc owns 4,827 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate Gov/Credit Bond Etf (GVI) by 51,211 shares to 313,225 shares, valued at $35.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 4,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).