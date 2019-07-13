Shineco Inc. (TYHT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drug Related Products companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Shineco Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Drug Related Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Shineco Inc. has 28.35% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 19.69% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Shineco Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco Inc. 0.00% 5.60% 4.90% Industry Average 5.25% 12.58% 9.43%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Shineco Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco Inc. N/A 1 4.90 Industry Average 106.23M 2.02B 20.89

Shineco Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Shineco Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Shineco Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 4.00 1.00 2.20

The rivals have a potential upside of 136.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Shineco Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shineco Inc. -18.57% -23.88% 114.13% 26.87% -41.48% 61.45% Industry Average 0.75% 6.89% 46.84% 32.43% 23.60% 40.66%

For the past year Shineco Inc. has stronger performance than Shineco Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shineco Inc. are 6.9 and 6.6. Competitively, Shineco Inc.’s rivals have 3.88 and 3.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Shineco Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shineco Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Shineco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Shineco Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products under the Tenethealth and Tenet Bojian brands in China. It engages in growing and cultivating yew trees whose branches can be used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as for ornamental indoor bonsai tree for purifying air quality; and planting, processing, and distributing organic fruits and vegetables, such as tomato, eggplants, string beans, and peppers as well as blueberries and wine grapes. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes Chinese medicinal herbal products and decoction pieces, including medicines for bone and joint pain, arthritis, respiratory infections, and insomnia, as well as various other common ailments; and distributes a range of Western medicines through its wholesale and retail channels. In addition, it develops and distributes FIR therapeutic clothing and textile products comprising bedding sets, such as pillows, comforters, and sheets; underwear, T-shirts, and socks; knee and shin pads, waist supports, and other protective clothing; and body wraps or protectors for the ankle, elbow, wrist, and knee. Shineco, Inc. also sells its products online through third party e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Beijing Tenet Jove Technological Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shineco, Inc. in June 2005. Shineco, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.