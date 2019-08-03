Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Stake Held by Weber Alan W; Aristotle Capital Boston Position In Cross Ctry Healthcare (CCRN) Was Raised

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Shiloh Industries Inc (SHLO) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 272,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68B, up from 759,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Shiloh Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 24,916 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 02/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate at the 2018 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Completes Acquisition of Brabant Alucast Italy, Brabant Alucast Netherlands; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME 21 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 06/03/2018 Shiloh Industries Hosts Conference Call to Present First-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE CONSISTENT AT $247.7 MILLION

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc (CCRN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 532,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.57% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Cross Ctry Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 211,730 shares traded or 20.66% up from the average. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has declined 18.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CCRN News: 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Adj EPS 4c-Adj EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Activist Fund Engaged Takes New Position in Cross Country Health; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q Rev $210.3M; 18/04/2018 – Cross Country Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare 1Q EPS 5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cross Country Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCRN); 02/05/2018 – Cross Country Healthcare Sees 2Q Rev $206M-$211M; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Buys Into Cross Country Health

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $66,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CCRN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.99 million shares or 7.65% more from 30.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 2.55M shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 506,296 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Ls Investment Ltd owns 0% invested in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 1,229 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) for 71,730 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 254,390 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). Foundry Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 307,783 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN). First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 764 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold SHLO shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 10.36 million shares or 0.01% less from 10.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Limited stated it has 121,885 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 0% or 33,254 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Geode Management Ltd Liability Co reported 159,556 shares. 29,189 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Management. Washington Tru Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 18,619 shares. Legal General Public Limited reported 2,704 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 35,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has 0% invested in Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO). 158,992 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of New York Mellon. 9,338 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.98M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 19,412 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 0% or 251,211 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.13 million activity.