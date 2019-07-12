Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Shiloh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) and Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI). The two are both Metal Fabrication companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiloh Industries Inc. 6 0.10 N/A 0.05 112.98 Mueller Industries Inc. 29 0.63 N/A 1.68 16.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Shiloh Industries Inc. and Mueller Industries Inc. Mueller Industries Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Shiloh Industries Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Shiloh Industries Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Mueller Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Shiloh Industries Inc. and Mueller Industries Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiloh Industries Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.3% Mueller Industries Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.3 shows that Shiloh Industries Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mueller Industries Inc. has a 1.37 beta and it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Shiloh Industries Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Mueller Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Mueller Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Shiloh Industries Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.8% of Shiloh Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.8% of Mueller Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Shiloh Industries Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Mueller Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shiloh Industries Inc. -10% -5.68% -9.54% -32.78% -38.47% -8.92% Mueller Industries Inc. -2.56% -11.95% -12.64% 11.41% -2.96% 20.76%

For the past year Shiloh Industries Inc. has -8.92% weaker performance while Mueller Industries Inc. has 20.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Mueller Industries Inc. beats Shiloh Industries Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies light weighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. It produces body systems components, such as shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dash panels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, including cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, axle housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. The company also produces powertrain systems components comprising planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, it offers various intermediate steel processing services, such as oiling, leveling, cutting-to-length, multi-blanking, slitting, and edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils, as well as inventory control services for automotive and steel industry customers. Further, the company provides portfolio of light weighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel, and steel alloys under the BlankLight, CastLight, and StampLight brand names. Additionally, it designs, engineers, and manufactures first operation and engineered welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, engineered aluminum and magnesium die casting, and machined components to original equipment manufacturers and automotive part manufacturers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio.