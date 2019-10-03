Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Both Shiloh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) and Mayville Engineering Company Inc. (NYSE:MEC) are Metal Fabrication companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiloh Industries Inc. 4 -2.67 14.10M -0.04 0.00 Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 13 0.00 6.12M 0.81 16.24

Table 1 highlights Shiloh Industries Inc. and Mayville Engineering Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiloh Industries Inc. 337,409,366.10% -0.5% -0.1% Mayville Engineering Company Inc. 47,626,459.14% 0% 0%

Shiloh Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Institutional investors held 46.6% of Shiloh Industries Inc. shares and 78.2% of Mayville Engineering Company Inc. shares. 2.2% are Shiloh Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Mayville Engineering Company Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shiloh Industries Inc. 0% -1.56% -12.5% -15.72% -39.13% -13.55% Mayville Engineering Company Inc. -11.01% -4.15% 0% 0% 0% -20.04%

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies light weighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. It produces body systems components, such as shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dash panels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, including cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, axle housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. The company also produces powertrain systems components comprising planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, it offers various intermediate steel processing services, such as oiling, leveling, cutting-to-length, multi-blanking, slitting, and edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils, as well as inventory control services for automotive and steel industry customers. Further, the company provides portfolio of light weighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel, and steel alloys under the BlankLight, CastLight, and StampLight brand names. Additionally, it designs, engineers, and manufactures first operation and engineered welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, engineered aluminum and magnesium die casting, and machined components to original equipment manufacturers and automotive part manufacturers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio.