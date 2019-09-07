Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM)

We are contrasting Shiloh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) and Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Metal Fabrication companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiloh Industries Inc. 5 0.09 N/A -0.04 0.00 Graham Corporation 20 2.14 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Shiloh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) and Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiloh Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% Graham Corporation 0.00% 4.9% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Shiloh Industries Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Graham Corporation’s 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Shiloh Industries Inc. Its rival Graham Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2 respectively. Graham Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Shiloh Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.6% of Shiloh Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78% of Graham Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Shiloh Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Graham Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shiloh Industries Inc. 0% -1.56% -12.5% -15.72% -39.13% -13.55% Graham Corporation 3.19% 8.52% 5.2% -3.31% -17.05% -5.21%

For the past year Graham Corporation has weaker performance than Shiloh Industries Inc.

Summary

Graham Corporation beats Shiloh Industries Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies light weighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. It produces body systems components, such as shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dash panels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, including cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, axle housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. The company also produces powertrain systems components comprising planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, it offers various intermediate steel processing services, such as oiling, leveling, cutting-to-length, multi-blanking, slitting, and edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils, as well as inventory control services for automotive and steel industry customers. Further, the company provides portfolio of light weighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel, and steel alloys under the BlankLight, CastLight, and StampLight brand names. Additionally, it designs, engineers, and manufactures first operation and engineered welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, engineered aluminum and magnesium die casting, and machined components to original equipment manufacturers and automotive part manufacturers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.