Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) EPS Estimated At $0.02; Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Pets At Home Group Plc (LON:PETS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pets At Home Group Plc had 14 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities given on Wednesday, May 29. See Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 140.00 New Target: GBX 155.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Under Review Under Review

24/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 100.00 New Target: GBX 140.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 190.00 Downgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 130.00 New Target: GBX 175.00 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 200.00 New Target: GBX 225.00 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 160.00 New Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

Analysts expect Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) to report $0.02 EPS on September, 6.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 91.30% from last quarter’s $0.23 EPS. SHLO’s profit would be $475,230 giving it 57.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.24 EPS previously, Shiloh Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -91.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 9,349 shares traded. Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) has declined 39.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SHLO News: 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q Rev $247.7M; 08/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY REVENUES WERE CONSISTENT AT $247.7 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate at the 2018 East Coast Ideas Investor Conference; 07/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries Expands Position in Global Magnesium Cross Car Beam Products With Completion of Recent Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 5.3% Position in Shiloh Industries; 27/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries 1Q EPS 21c; 07/03/2018 – SHILOH INDUSTRIES, INC.: SHILOH INDUSTRIES EXPANDS POSITION IN; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Pets at Home Group Plc shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS). Ls Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 619 shares. U S Invsts has invested 0.38% in Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS). Smith Asset Management Gp Ltd Partnership holds 3,310 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS). Comerica Retail Bank invested in 20,438 shares or 0% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech, a Virginia-based fund reported 28,500 shares. Freestone Cap Llc owns 1.35% invested in Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) for 1,000 shares. 32,093 are held by Barclays Public Limited Co. Vanguard Gru has 0% invested in Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS). 80,979 were accumulated by Scout Invs. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 17,326 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp invested 0% in Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% in Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS).

The stock increased 0.80% or GBX 1.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 226. About 606,600 shares traded. Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.13 billion GBP. The firm offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It has a 37.67 P/E ratio. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.13 million activity. Oak Tree Holdings LLC sold $3.13 million worth of stock or 604,400 shares.

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies light weighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.59 million. It produces body systems components, such as shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dash panels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, including cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, axle housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also produces powertrain systems components comprising planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers.