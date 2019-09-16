Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) and Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Comparing side by side

Since Shiloh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) and Haynes International Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) are part of the Metal Fabrication industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiloh Industries Inc. 5 0.09 N/A -0.04 0.00 Haynes International Inc. 32 0.94 N/A 0.28 105.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Shiloh Industries Inc. and Haynes International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Shiloh Industries Inc. and Haynes International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiloh Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% Haynes International Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Shiloh Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.63 and its 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Haynes International Inc.’s beta is 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Shiloh Industries Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Haynes International Inc. is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Haynes International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Shiloh Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Shiloh Industries Inc. and Haynes International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 93.5%. Shiloh Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Haynes International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shiloh Industries Inc. 0% -1.56% -12.5% -15.72% -39.13% -13.55% Haynes International Inc. -4.89% -6.53% -5.91% -8.43% -29.58% 12.73%

For the past year Shiloh Industries Inc. has -13.55% weaker performance while Haynes International Inc. has 12.73% stronger performance.

Summary

Haynes International Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Shiloh Industries Inc.

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies light weighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. It produces body systems components, such as shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dash panels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, including cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, axle housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. The company also produces powertrain systems components comprising planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, it offers various intermediate steel processing services, such as oiling, leveling, cutting-to-length, multi-blanking, slitting, and edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils, as well as inventory control services for automotive and steel industry customers. Further, the company provides portfolio of light weighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel, and steel alloys under the BlankLight, CastLight, and StampLight brand names. Additionally, it designs, engineers, and manufactures first operation and engineered welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, engineered aluminum and magnesium die casting, and machined components to original equipment manufacturers and automotive part manufacturers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio.

Haynes International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment. The companyÂ’s CRA products are used in various applications, such as chemical processing, power plant emissions control, and hazardous waste treatment. Its products also have applications in flue-gas desulfurization, oil and gas, waste incineration, industrial heat treating, automotive, instrumentation, biopharmaceuticals, and solar and nuclear fuel industries. In addition, the company produces products as seamless and welded tubulars, as well as in slab, bar, billet, and wire forms. It sells its products primarily through direct sales organizations, and network of independent distributors and sales agents. Haynes International, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana.