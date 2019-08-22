Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) and ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Comparison side by side

As Metal Fabrication businesses, Shiloh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) and ARC Group Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiloh Industries Inc. 5 0.09 N/A -0.04 0.00 ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 1 0.05 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Shiloh Industries Inc. and ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiloh Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% ARC Group Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Shiloh Industries Inc. and ARC Group Worldwide Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.6% and 20.24%. Insiders owned 2.2% of Shiloh Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.68% of ARC Group Worldwide Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shiloh Industries Inc. 0% -1.56% -12.5% -15.72% -39.13% -13.55% ARC Group Worldwide Inc. -27.27% -57.33% -79.34% -83.33% -93.47% -84%

For the past year Shiloh Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Summary

Shiloh Industries Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ARC Group Worldwide Inc.

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies light weighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. It produces body systems components, such as shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dash panels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, including cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, axle housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. The company also produces powertrain systems components comprising planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, it offers various intermediate steel processing services, such as oiling, leveling, cutting-to-length, multi-blanking, slitting, and edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils, as well as inventory control services for automotive and steel industry customers. Further, the company provides portfolio of light weighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel, and steel alloys under the BlankLight, CastLight, and StampLight brand names. Additionally, it designs, engineers, and manufactures first operation and engineered welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, engineered aluminum and magnesium die casting, and machined components to original equipment manufacturers and automotive part manufacturers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio.