Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Comparing side by side

Shiloh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) compete against each other in the Metal Fabrication sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shiloh Industries Inc. 6 0.11 N/A 0.05 112.98 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 25 0.77 N/A 1.35 17.03

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Shiloh Industries Inc. and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Shiloh Industries Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Shiloh Industries Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shiloh Industries Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.3% Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 9.3% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.3 beta means Shiloh Industries Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has beta of 2.35 which is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Shiloh Industries Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Shiloh Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Shiloh Industries Inc. and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Shiloh Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 0 2 2 2.50

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $30.25 consensus price target and a 22.37% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.8% of Shiloh Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Shiloh Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Shiloh Industries Inc. -10% -5.68% -9.54% -32.78% -38.47% -8.92% Allegheny Technologies Incorporated -3.24% -11.97% -17.35% -15.15% -18.2% 5.7%

For the past year Shiloh Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Allegheny Technologies Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated beats on 10 of the 11 factors Shiloh Industries Inc.

Shiloh Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies light weighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. It produces body systems components, such as shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dash panels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, including cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, axle housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges. The company also produces powertrain systems components comprising planetary carriers, clutch housings, transmission gear housings, engine valve covers, valve bodies, rocker arm spacers, heat shields, exhaust manifolds, cones, baffles, muffler shells, engine oil pans, transmission fluid pans, front covers, and transmission covers. In addition, it offers various intermediate steel processing services, such as oiling, leveling, cutting-to-length, multi-blanking, slitting, and edge trimming of hot and cold-rolled steel coils, as well as inventory control services for automotive and steel industry customers. Further, the company provides portfolio of light weighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel, and steel alloys under the BlankLight, CastLight, and StampLight brand names. Additionally, it designs, engineers, and manufactures first operation and engineered welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, engineered aluminum and magnesium die casting, and machined components to original equipment manufacturers and automotive part manufacturers. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Valley City, Ohio.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated produces and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components; and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment provides various high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys, and other specialty materials, in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts. This segment serves aerospace and defense, oil and gas/chemical, hydrocarbon processing, electrical energy, and medical markets. The Flat-Rolled Products segment produces, converts, and distributes stainless steel, nickel-based alloys, specialty alloys, and titanium and titanium-based alloys in various forms, including plate, sheet, engineered strip, and Precision Rolled Strip products, as well as grain-oriented electrical steel. This segment serves oil and gas/chemical and hydrocarbon processing industry, electrical energy, automotive, food processing equipment and appliances, construction and mining, electronics, communication equipment and computers, and aerospace and defense markets. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.