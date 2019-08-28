Shikiar Asset Management Upped Its Delta Air Lines (DAL) Holding; Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Has 0.6 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.90, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 9 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 15 sold and reduced their equity positions in Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) stake by 11.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc acquired 10,145 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 96,625 shares with $4.99 million value, up from 86,480 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc now has $36.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 4.57 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – DELTA SEES MARCH QTR ADJ. TRASM UP ABOUT 5%; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Average Fuel Price $1.98 Per Gallon; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 SYSTEM CAPACITY UP ABOUT 3 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 46,572 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 215,818 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 945,549 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 457,225 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,829 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $433.92 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 29.55 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity. $265.23M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 25.58% above currents $56.14 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 11. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Raymond James. Buckingham Research maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”.

