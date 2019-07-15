Shikiar Asset Management Upped Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) Position by $1.04 Million; Shareholder California State Teachers Retirement System Lifted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 8,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,549 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, up from 144,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 581,612 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating CNS Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM: PACT TO DISCOVER NEW TREATMENTS FOR NASH; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 27,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 77,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 690,383 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 2.01; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – WILLIAM J. CLIFFORD, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, WILL RETIRE; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,490 activity.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2017 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Expands Board With Appointment of James B. Perry – GlobeNewswire” on April 05, 2017. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Icahn Enterprises L.P. Completes Sale of Federal-Mogul LLC and Tropicana Entertainment Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts Completes Tropicana Entertainment Acquisition – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 144,981 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tcw Group invested in 0.09% or 250,000 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 3.08 million shares. Bamco Ny reported 10.34M shares. Cohen And Steers reported 0.37% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 288,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ajo Lp holds 12,531 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited reported 30,714 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc owns 1,434 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 72,552 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 214,000 shares. Franklin has 44,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc reported 0.06% stake. New York-based Fortress Group Limited Liability Company has invested 2.65% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 806,707 shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 12,850 shares to 424,924 shares, valued at $29.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 13,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 4,000 are held by Brandywine Managers Limited. Eaton Vance Management invested in 351,733 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested in 152 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp holds 391,221 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 26,811 shares stake. Sei Com invested in 0.02% or 55,586 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 43 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 17,998 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Captrust stated it has 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Parametric Associates Llc has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp holds 60,000 shares. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Management Ab owns 91,550 shares for 1% of their portfolio.