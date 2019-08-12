Shikiar Asset Management Trimmed By $1.60 Million Its Vicor (VICR) Stake; PIGEON ORDINARY SHARES (PIGEF) Shorts Lowered By 13.7%

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased Vicor Corp (VICR) stake by 50.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as Vicor Corp (VICR)’s stock declined 19.46%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 49,680 shares with $1.54 million value, down from 101,280 last quarter. Vicor Corp now has $1.20B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $29.75. About 90,246 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018

PIGEON CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PIGEF) had a decrease of 13.7% in short interest. PIGEF’s SI was 1.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.7% from 1.49 million shares previously. It closed at $37.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64M for 53.13 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. stake by 12,625 shares to 105,475 valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 4,160 shares and now owns 37,395 shares. Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was raised too.

Another recent and important Pigeon Corporation (OTCMKTS:PIGEF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Platinum Asset Management Quarterly Report September 30, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, womenÂ’s care products, home healthcare products, nursing care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.12 billion. The firm operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child-Rearing Support Services, Health Care & Nursing Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, womenÂ’s care, and large-sized products, as well as other products for babies and mothers.