Shikiar Asset Management Trimmed By $1.13 Million Its New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Position; Ares Capital (ARCC) Sentiment Is 1.15

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 159 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 138 trimmed and sold stakes in Ares Capital Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 136.40 million shares, down from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ares Capital Corp in top ten holdings increased from 8 to 11 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 105 Increased: 111 New Position: 48.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM) stake by 49.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 125,525 shares as New Media Investment Group Inc (NEWM)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 125,815 shares with $1.19 million value, down from 251,340 last quarter. New Media Investment Group Inc now has $531.63M valuation. The stock decreased 6.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 1.72M shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 11/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA ALSO TO SELL ASSETS RELATED TO GATEHOUSE MEDIA; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM); 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 13/03/2018 – New Media Announces Strategic Alliance with Kabbage

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $262,200 was made by Tarica Laurence on Friday, August 30. On Friday, August 30 SHEEHAN KEVIN M bought $131,400 worth of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) or 15,000 shares. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $2.20M was bought by Reed Michael.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased Gaming And Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 9,100 shares to 114,440 valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2. It also upped Farfetch Limited Class A stake by 120,515 shares and now owns 129,515 shares. Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold NEWM shares while 40 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.96 million shares or 2.19% less from 51.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap Management owns 0.02% invested in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 11,490 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp owns 16,989 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 59,996 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 110 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 302 shares. Tower Cap (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Bancorporation Of Mellon stated it has 1.78M shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) or 39,103 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.02% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc reported 699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1.79 million shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 78,500 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $196.30M for 10.30 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.12% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 1.36 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc

Muzinich & Co. Inc. holds 12.29% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation for 3.30 million shares. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owns 388,290 shares or 6.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bruni J V & Co Co has 6.37% invested in the company for 2.01 million shares. The New York-based Tegean Capital Management Llc has invested 3.95% in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 287,150 shares.