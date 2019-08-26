Shikiar Asset Management Stake in Vicor (VICR) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Diam Company LTD Has Decreased Holding in Kellogg Co (K) as Share Price Declined

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 171,832 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 57.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 284,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 211,781 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, down from 496,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 3.18M shares traded or 19.66% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Investment Corp. Ser B 7. by 12,625 shares to 105,475 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 10,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64 million for 52.66 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd invested in 14,412 shares. Teton holds 8,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 37,116 were reported by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 3,810 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Sei Invests Co stated it has 3,689 shares. 129,945 were accumulated by Trellus Management Limited Liability. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 22,800 shares. 73,517 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 14,065 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.01% stake. 6,811 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 9,761 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). First Washington Corporation stated it has 147,180 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 80,192 shares to 739,847 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). First Bancorporation holds 52,401 shares. Guyasuta has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 7,575 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Creative Planning reported 21,440 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cognios Cap Ltd has 42,925 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors reported 12,856 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). First Republic Inv Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 735,903 are owned by Parametric Associates Ltd. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Counselors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 117,330 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 108,800 shares.