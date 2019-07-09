Shikiar Asset Management Stake in Incyte (INCY) Has Lifted as Valuation Declined; Vf (VFC) Stake Has Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Incyte (INCY) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 739,640 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 13.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – WITHOUT ADVANTAGE OVER AVAILABLE THERAPIES, LILLY WILL NEED TO EXPLORE WHETHER LOWER DOSE OF ITS RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT CAN PROVIDE EFFICACY WITHOUT SAFETY CONCERN OF THROMBOSI…; 15/03/2018 – Incyte Targeted Therapy and Immuno-Oncology Portfolio to be Featured in 15 Abstracts at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 06/04/2018 – Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY; 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE INC – EXPECTS TO PROVIDE A CLINICAL UPDATE ON PHASE 1B PROGRAM IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 10-5 SAYING SAFETY DATA INADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 4 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 06/04/2018 – Biotech-Focused Hedge Fund Tested as Incyte Study Craters Sector

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 31,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,694 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74M, up from 206,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 1.14 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/The (NASDAQ:GT) by 105,575 shares to 43,952 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 179,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,195 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. Another trade for 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 was made by MEAGHER LAURA C on Monday, February 11. $1.04M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corporation owns 49,948 shares. Mitchell Cap Management reported 20,956 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 61,113 shares. Anderson Hoagland reported 0.45% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). M&T Natl Bank Corp reported 67,352 shares. Leavell Inv Inc stated it has 11,042 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.55M shares. Cleararc Cap holds 0.13% or 7,849 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0.14% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Argent Trust accumulated 0.07% or 8,190 shares. Pinnacle Fin Partners invested in 6,886 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity Research has 0.04% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.13% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Signaturefd accumulated 0.02% or 3,255 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group stated it has 3,855 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.44 million activity. Shares for $811,900 were sold by SWAIN PAULA J. Trower Paul sold $435,975 worth of stock or 5,813 shares. Flannelly Barry P also sold $129,510 worth of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Tuesday, January 8.