Shikiar Asset Management Stake in At&T (T) Has Raised by $1.46 Million as Market Value Rose; Visteon (VC) Shareholder American International Group Has Upped Stake by $944,066

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 292,280 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.79M, up from 248,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 16,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 72,744 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 56,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 323,170 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Visteon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Institutional Investors, From Credit Suisse To Citigroup, Helped Fund Cannabis Companies Last Month – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Tableau Rival Gets $248M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Visteon to present at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on Sept. 5 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,314 shares to 61,567 shares, valued at $22.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 5,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,637 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $195,020 was made by MANZO ROBERT on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 23,200 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Inc has invested 0.06% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Company reported 26,422 shares. Daiwa Gp owns 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 11,303 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.02% or 123,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 49,123 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 371,637 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 43 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 12 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The invested in 62,719 shares. Gamco Et Al accumulated 111,315 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Moreover, Intl Gp has 0.02% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disneyâ€™s ESPN Strategy Will Have a Major Impact on Disney Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: T, UBER, LYFT, IWM, RH – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T’s ‘Underperformance’ Has Been No Great Tragedy – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.