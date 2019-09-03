Shikiar Asset Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed by $1.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Majedie Asset Management LTD Lifted Oceaneering Intl (OII) Stake by $8.52 Million as Market Value Declined

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 568,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 570,325 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING SAYS OFFSHORE INDUSTRY MUST STAY RELEVANT; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering: Reaffirming 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc analyzed 7,559 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $916.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $205.93. About 17.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News; 01/05/2018 – APPLE REPORTS NEW $100B BUYBACK PROGRAM, BOOSTS DIVIDEND BY 16%; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook's comments about Facebook's data privacy scandal; 08/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Tech Data CEO Dutkowsky On Key Vendor Program Changes, The Distributor's Response And Apple's Enterprise Push; 23/05/2018 – Apple Offers $50 Refund for iPhone Batteries Replaced in 2017; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron's Blog

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.59 billion for 18.19 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.