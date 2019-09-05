Shikiar Asset Management Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Decreased by $1.43 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Contravisory Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $4.32 Million

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7774.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 22,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 22,678 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $224.12. About 2.22M shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 19.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on iPhone with curved screen and touchless gesture control; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Prolific Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo departs KGI Securities, likely to focus on companies other than Apple; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 18.48 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

