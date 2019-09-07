Shikiar Asset Management Raised Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Stake by $545,930 as Stock Rose; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Market Value Rose While Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $365,904

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 24,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 465,980 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 441,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 1.16 million shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 03/05/2018 – Vonovia offers $1.1 bln for Sweden’s Victoria Park, trumping Starwood; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 27/04/2018 – HOMESTAR INVESTCO AB: OFFER DOCUMENT ON STARWOOD’S PUBLIC CASH; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q CORE EPS 58C, EST. 53C; 16/04/2018 – REG-STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LTD SWEF: DIVIDEND DECLARATION; 11/05/2018 – IWG GETS APPROACH FROM LONE STAR, PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD, TDR; 16/03/2018 – GlobeSt.com: Starwood Capital and Bainbridge Cos. have sold their local portfolio to a JV between a private investor and JP; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises 6 percent; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan says Fed cap on asset growth is not affecting bank’s customer service; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability reported 1.03 million shares stake. Regions reported 18,488 shares stake. Endurance Wealth Inc owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). American Century reported 18,553 shares. 182,311 were accumulated by Scott Selber Inc. Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0.02% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 7,469 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 9,819 shares. Salem Counselors Inc invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,040 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 9,130 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 16,474 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 1.25M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Cap has 121,540 shares. Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Gru One Trading Lp holds 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 62,278 shares. Court Place Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.4% stake. Salem Cap Management stated it has 68,791 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Savant Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Mercantile Tru Com stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc accumulated 33,094 shares. 46,665 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. Pennsylvania Trust Communication reported 606,178 shares. 6.78M were accumulated by London Company Of Virginia. Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 413,162 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). South Texas Money Mngmt reported 4,785 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt invested in 8,514 shares.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Europe (Etf) (VGK) by 7,203 shares to 805,079 shares, valued at $43.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Fund (Etf) (HYG) by 5,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market (Etf) (ITOT).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

