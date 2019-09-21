Shikiar Asset Management Raised Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Lubar & Company Cut Its Holding

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $8.43 lastly. It is up 40.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 2,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 55,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73M shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END UNEARNED REVENUE OF $6.20 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, 23% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na has 73,220 shares. 22,931 are held by Mathes. Badgley Phelps Bell holds 107,932 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. 23,254 are held by Rmb Capital Limited Liability Company. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 18,236 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Tompkins Fincl accumulated 1,931 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 2.99% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,315 shares. 1,550 were reported by Cypress Llc (Wy). Geode Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.37% or 10.21 million shares in its portfolio. American Century invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New England Research Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,420 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Lone Pine Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 2.77% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $255.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc by 21,690 shares to 50,495 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 25,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,455 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc Com (NYSE:ALLY).

