Shikiar Asset Management Raised Its Incyte (INCY) Holding by $911,600; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake in Old Line Bancshares (OLBK)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Incyte (INCY) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 22,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Incyte for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 989,341 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 15/03/2018 – Incyte Targeted Therapy and Immuno-Oncology Portfolio to be Featured in 15 Abstracts at the AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 06/04/2018 – NewLink eviscerated today on $INCY setback. -45%, trading at just a fraction of its high; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE, MERCK & CO. SAY EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS – IN LIGHT OF INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING ECHO-301 TRIAL, CO UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF CLINICAL PROGRAMS; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – STUDY’S SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL ALSO IS NOT EXPECTED TO REACH STATISTICAL SIGNIFICANCE; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 01/05/2018 – INCYTE 1Q REV. $382.3M, EST. $388.8M; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 103,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The institutional investor held 357,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 254,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 45,555 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 3,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Horizon Ltd Liability owns 9,082 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.13% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Banc Funds Limited Liability Company stated it has 288,263 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement has 24,401 shares. Maltese Ltd Liability Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 265,700 shares. Victory Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Davenport Ltd Liability Corporation reported 28,500 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 12,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 3,798 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 5,358 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 15,818 shares. Grp Inc holds 9,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 184,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 81,435 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $55,049 activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider Shah Suhas R bought $4,898.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,596 shares to 488,148 shares, valued at $24.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 10,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,350 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 488 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.23% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). The Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.22% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Profund Advsr Lc has invested 0.26% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 25,346 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc owns 338,218 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 10,386 shares. Switzerland-based Bb Biotech Ag has invested 7.83% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Prudential Public owns 0.05% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 166,714 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moody Natl Bank Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 9,351 shares. 200 were reported by Ckw Fincl Group Inc. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 2,671 shares.