Shikiar Asset Management Position In Salesforce.Com (CRM) Was Increased; Cypress Capital Management Wy Stake in Csx (CSX) Has Upped by $1.28 Million

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 66336% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 16,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 16,609 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, up from 25 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 4.07 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 2,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 55,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.47M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Finance Corporation holds 0.06% or 1,931 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0.05% or 169,911 shares. Asset owns 11,144 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% or 277,823 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 41,787 shares stake. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 667,928 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.79% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eqis Cap Management holds 0.05% or 3,814 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn LP has 0.15% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Middleton & Ma holds 100,211 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.08% or 6,058 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth holds 1,607 shares. Jag Cap Ltd has 2.6% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 151,812 shares. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc accumulated 108 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Llc owns 10,826 shares.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $255.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 15,800 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,500 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50 million and $83.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,960 shares to 1,550 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 151,319 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 4,100 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Paloma Prtn Management owns 97,207 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hilltop Incorporated holds 0.12% or 7,155 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verus Fincl Prns has 0.1% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,800 shares. Westwood Gru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 1,456 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Icon Advisers Incorporated reported 41,650 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,167 shares. Financial Mgmt Professionals Inc invested in 1,080 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 63,456 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First LP owns 961,948 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv holds 3,086 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.