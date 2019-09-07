Shikiar Asset Management Lowered Position in Vicor (VICR) by $1.60 Million; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Holds Stake in Facebook (FB)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 50.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The institutional investor held 49,680 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 101,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.98. About 104,447 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump; 21/03/2018 – Fin24: Breaking up with Facebook is harder than it looks; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CEO Zuckerberg says Facebook not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 09/04/2018 – Business school: Facebook, succeeding a founder, gender pay gap; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING PRIME TIME ANYTIME; 26/03/2018 – FB: $FB Statement by the Acting Director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection Regarding Reported Concerns about Facebook P

More notable recent Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: TRUP, VICR, CRC – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vicor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for VICR – Nasdaq” published on January 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, VICR, HA – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Vicor’s (NASDAQ:VICR) Whopping 378% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.04 million for 51.63 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 54,448 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 14,412 shares. First Washington has 147,180 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 92,050 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 9,761 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Com accumulated 37,116 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com stated it has 38,854 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Needham Investment Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Artemis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 151,629 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). American Gru reported 13,049 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 40,250 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 24,815 shares to 465,980 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust Ser D by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Last Oculus co-founder departs Facebook – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebookâ€™s (NASDAQ:FB) proposed Libra currency could undermine the European Central Bankâ€™s ability to set monetary policy – Live Trading News” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc holds 109,597 shares. Murphy Capital reported 65,171 shares stake. Beacon Fincl Grp Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,222 shares. Welch Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cibc World Markets stated it has 372,146 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc invested in 0.76% or 42,943 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 14.63M shares. 198 are held by Whitnell And. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,029 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 560,431 shares. 41,900 are held by Bainco Investors. Mar Vista Partners Limited Co holds 692,201 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Brown Cap Management Llc owns 20,506 shares. 6,786 are owned by Edge Wealth Management. Legacy Prns Inc holds 5,902 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.