Shikiar Asset Management Lifted Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Stock Value Rose; Guild Investment Management Stake in Facebook (FB) Upped by $932,190

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 148.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 4,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,086 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook won’t be paying publishers an annual fee for their stuff Sorry, Rupert Murdoch: Facebook isn’t a pay TV company; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO PLAN TESTIFYING BEFORE COMMITTEE APRIL 12; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Names Cranemere Group CEO Zients to Board Effective May 31; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Cooperating With Mueller’s Russia Probe; 20/03/2018 – FTC to question Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSED PERSONAL DATA AND TELL AFFECTED USERS; 07/05/2018 – Tinder: ‘Innovation’ Can Help It Fight off Facebook — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – JUDGE AT A UK HIGH COURT HAS GRANTED APPLICATION BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE FOR WARRANT TO SEARCH LONDON OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SKY NEWS

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 67.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 23,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 57,220 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, up from 34,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33M and $255.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 14,700 shares to 54,540 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,531 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg reported 2.78M shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc holds 30,688 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Markston Interest Limited Liability has 1.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sit Inv Assoc holds 0.7% or 129,705 shares. Hourglass Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 362,632 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 99,159 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Palladium Prns Ltd invested 0.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt owns 37,500 shares. Linscomb & Williams has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mufg Americas Holdg reported 125,176 shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Llc has 2.39% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cypress Cap Group holds 8,085 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx, Texas-based fund reported 52,997 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.33% or 1.31M shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Lc reported 5,524 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na reported 56,613 shares stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability holds 367,898 shares. Financial Bank reported 0.04% stake. Cambridge Incorporated owns 235,318 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,375 shares. Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 1,235 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Mcrae Capital Management reported 4,521 shares. Platinum Investment Management Limited reported 10% stake. Moreover, Senator Invest Gru LP has 4.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.40M shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division accumulated 9,222 shares. 38,137 were reported by Howe And Rusling. Stifel Financial accumulated 0.47% or 949,177 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

