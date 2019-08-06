Shikiar Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Humana (HUM) by $1.10 Million as Stock Value Rose; Kellner Capital Trimmed Its Holding in U S G (USG) by $769,700 as Valuation Were Volatile

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/03/2018 – USG CEO: Expects Its Strategy to Drive Further Growt; 10/04/2018 – USG Responds to Knauf’s “Vote No” Campaign; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Knauf Option Would Only Be Exercisable With Full USG Takeover; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD DISCUSSES KNAUF CAMPAIGN IN FILING; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All 4 USG Director Nominees; 02/05/2018 – Merger talks may not succeed. USG signaled it might hold out for more than $42 per share and that Knauf “will see value in excess” of its original bid; 24/04/2018 – USG’s No. 5 Shareholder Joins Buffett in Support of Takeover Bid; 26/03/2018 – Germany’s Knauf in $6.6bn bid for building materials group USG; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPS OVER $600M

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 4,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 37,395 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 33,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $290.04. About 568,381 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Humana, PE firms to buy hospice operator Curo Health for $1.4 billion; 08/05/2018 – Humana Partners with Feeding America® to Address Food Insecurity Among Veterans Across the Country; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Adj EPS $3.36; 18/05/2018 – VP Beveridge Gifts 104 Of Humana Inc; 03/04/2018 – TriCare Earns Top Customer Experience Ratings for Health Plans, According to Temkin Group; 27/03/2018 – Delaware Court Denies Brigade Capital Motion to Enjoin Vote on Kindred Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.70 TO $14.10, SAW $13.50 TO $14; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HUM Stock’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet, If History is Any Indicator – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump Administration Withdraws Drug Rebate Plan (NYSE:CVS(NASDAQ:WBA)(NYSE:CI)(NYSE:HUM) – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Responsible National Health Insurance Part 2: The Purple Health Plan Would Be A Solid Step Forward – Forbes” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Humana’s Go365® Wellness and Rewards Program Announces Five-Year Impact Study Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% or 2,337 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.3% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, Citadel Advsr Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Raymond James Fincl Service Inc holds 0.01% or 4,651 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 15,994 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust owns 8,139 shares. Tekla Cap Llc reported 0.39% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp holds 0.11% or 117,819 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 156,258 shares. Quantbot Technology LP reported 20,150 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 3,733 shares. Boston Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 3,143 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 236,325 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers has invested 0.16% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,412 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gam Ag holds 148,743 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 121,118 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Capstone Advisors Ltd Co reported 240,449 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.6% or 75,031 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Network Limited Liability Corp stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis accumulated 1.60 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Texas-based Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 472,039 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Wells Fargo Communication Mn accumulated 0% or 110,123 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 114,051 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp reported 20,000 shares.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 128,800 shares to 213,400 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).